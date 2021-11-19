‘He’s An Idiot’: Leo Terrell Says De Blasio’s Condemnation Of Rittenhouse Verdict Incites Riots, Looters

Civil rights attorney Leo Terrell said Friday that New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is “an idiot” for rejecting the not guilty verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial.

After the jury acquitted Rittenhouse on all charges Friday, Terrel told host Martha MacCallum that de Blasio is “an idiot” during an appearance on Fox News’ “The Story.” (RELATED: Rep. Karen Bass Believes Rittenhouse Trial Is Steeped In Racism)

“For him to be in a position of power and to basically discard this verdict … He is sending the opposite message to his surrogates: to destroy, to loot, to rob and to break down the system,” Terrell continued, adding that de Blasio was encouraging people “to try to tear down our system of justice.”

“That is the worst statement that a person in power can articulate to a constituency.”

The Fox News contributor said he hopes Americans do the right thing and “respect the rule of law” while noting that he is “offended by that statement.”

De Blasio tweeted Friday that “to call this a miscarriage of justice is an understatement.”

Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum are victims. They should be alive today. The only reason they’re not is because a violent, dangerous man chose to take a gun across state lines and start shooting people. To call this a miscarriage of justice is an understatement. https://t.co/TwaI2ghgM5 — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) November 19, 2021

The mayor’s original tweet included the line, “It sends a horrible message to this country,” but was apparently amended.(RELATED: Prosecution Closes Rittenhouse Case By Arguing He Should Have Just ‘Taken’ The ‘Beating’)

Responding to President Joe Biden’s comment that he “stands by” the verdict, Terrell said, “There is no upside for the Democratic Party for there to be violence in Kenosha” because the trial has revealed the facts and a jury “rendered a not guilty verdict.”

Terrell said more rioting will only hurt “those on the left that want a certain agenda” and that Biden was telling potential rioters to stand down. “The outcome of the law has to be recognized and honored. That’s what the president is doing. He’s signaling to his surrogate, no riots.”