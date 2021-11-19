George Mason Commit Cameron Walker Arrested On Robbery, Murder Charges

A high school basketball recruit was arrested Wednesday night after allegedly killing a man during a drug deal in October, The Washington Post reported.

Cameron Walker, 17, and teammate Jonathan Murray, 18, were arrested and charged with murder and criminal attempt to commit armed robbery against 24-year-old Connor Mediate, a former Kennesaw State student, according to The Washington Post. Walker was poised to sign for George Mason University’s (GMU) men’s basketball team, who currently hold 1st place in the Atlantic 10 Conference, ESPN reported.

Walker and Murray were taken into custody only “moments” after they played the season-opener for their school, Milton High School, in Alpharetta, Georgia, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. George Mason released a statement following Walker’s arrest Wednesday night. (RELATED: George Mason Students Won’t Feel ‘Happy, Safe’ With Brett Kavanaugh On Campus)



“We are devastated that a young person in Georgia lost his life and we send our heartfelt condolences to his family,” a statement from George Mason reads, according to CBS News. “We take these matters with the utmost level of seriousness. Cameron Walker’s family has been notified that he can no longer be considered for admission into the George Mason University men’s basketball program.”

The night of Oct.14, Walker planned on meeting Mediate to buy drugs, the AJC reported. Officials said Walker and Murray “were intending on robbing” Mediate from the get-go.

Police said they gathered evidence against the Walker and Murray through “a collection of Snapchat messages, cellphone records, surveillance images and witness statements,” according to the AJC. An arrest warrant obtained by the AJC states it was “unknown” whether Walker or Murray pulled the trigger.

Walker, a 6-foot-4 guard, was bound to join GMU Coach Kim English’s 2022 recruiting class.

Walker and Murray are being held without bond in Fulton County Jail.