Gutfeld: Rittenhouse Acquittal ‘Is A Loss’ For CNN, MSNBC And Stupid People

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld said Friday that Kyle Rittenhouse’s acquittal was “a loss” for CNN, MSNBC, and stupid people, among others, on the Fox News show “The Five.”

Rittenhouse, who was charged for killing Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and wounding Gaige Grosskreutz on Aug. 25, 2020, was acquitted Friday.

“It was a victory for self-defense,” Gutfeld said, “it was a victory for the Second Amendment, it was a victory for people who don’t like pedophiles, who don’t like riots, who don’t like domestic abusers. It is a loss for CNN, a loss for MSNBC, a loss for stupid people, a loss for people who want to defund the police. It’s a loss for the legacy media that try to change the narrative away from the truth and create a basket of lies.”

WATCH:



Gutfeld also criticized the media for defending riots and lambasting Rittenhouse’s self-defense actions. (Biden Says He ‘Stands By’ Rittenhouse Jury’s Verdict, Later Adds That He’s ‘Angry And Concerned’)

“It’s crazy that there are people on other networks who champion riots but not self-defense,” Gutfeld said. “So, violence is okay if it’s en masse, if it’s a group of people. But if it’s you up against a guy with a skateboard which murders people, you can google it, that’s wrong, so there you go.”

Fox News host Lisa Kennedy Montgomery agreed with Gutfeld.

“People who are really upset about this verdict,” Kennedy said, “it’s something they will not acknowledge. That is what that is, you are defending yourself, you’re defending your community from injustice when you’re participating in riots. That’s how a lot of people feel, but this individual right to protect yourself, that is a natural right. That is a right that exists outside of government. It is not for courtrooms and laws and legislators that we have the right to defend ourselves.”

Kennedy further stated that the right to defend oneself is “a really important conversation to have right now instead of just blaming this jury.”