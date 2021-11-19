Biden To Briefly Transfer Power To Harris During ‘Routine Colonoscopy’

President Joe Biden “will undergo a routine colonoscopy” at Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday and will transfer power to Vice President Kamala Harris while under anesthesia, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

Psaki announced early Friday that Biden would be going to Walter Reed for his “routine annual physical.” The White House will provide a “written summary” of his visit Friday afternoon. The transfer of power is “set out in the Constitution,” and it previously occurred in 2002 and 2007 when former President George W. Bush underwent the same procedure, Psaki noted.

“As was the case when President George W. Bush had the same procedure in 2002 and 2007, and following the process set out in the Constitution, President Biden will transfer power to the Vice President for the brief period of time when he is under anesthesia. The Vice President will work from her office in the West Wing during this time,” according to Psaki.