‘Burn The Precinct To The Ground!’: Protests Erupt In New York City After Tense Rittenhouse Trial

Protests have erupted in New York City, while several protesters have gathered outside the Kenosha, Wisconsin courthouse after Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of murder charges Friday afternoon.

Protestors can be heard chanting “every city, every town, burn the precinct to the ground” in videos posted on Twitter. Rittenhouse was acquitted Friday on all five charges related to the death of Joseph Rosenbaum, Anthony Huber, and injuring Gaige Grosskreutz. (RELATED: Rittenhouse’s Lawyer Slams Biden For Suggesting Rittenhouse Is A ‘White Supremacist’)

November 20, 2021

Another Twitter video shows protestors that can be heard chanting, “hey hey, ho ho, these racist cops have got to go.”

November 20, 2021

Protesters also kneeled on a New York City bridge.

November 20, 2021

New York City Police officers later arrived at the Brooklyn Bridge, a video posted to Twitter shows.

#HappeningNow Protesters have taken the Brooklyn Bridge in NYC to speak up against the Kyle Rittenhouse trial result Video by NewYorkCityPeople (https://t.co/ofkQ8SdT7K) pic.twitter.com/OuFde3xFOG — Scootercaster (@ScooterCasterNY) November 20, 2021

In addition to the protesters in New York, several protesters have gathered outside the Kenosha courthouse, video shows.

Protests outside the courthouse erupted during the trial and jury deliberations. Some protestors also clashed with police, including a man carrying a rifle outside the courthouse Wednesday.

Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers prepared to mobilize the Wisconsin National Guard for potential violence related to the verdict. It is not clear whether any national guard troops were deployed.

Speculation has swirled about the possibility of defamation lawsuits against the media following the acquittal. However, legal experts believe Rittenhouse will have a difficult time winning a civil defamation case.

President Joe Biden told reporters Friday he stands by the jury’s decision to acquit Rittenhouse, but later added he was “angry and concerned” by the verdict.