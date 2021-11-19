Police Charge Two Men With Murdering, Dismembering Woman After Discovering Photos Of Her In Cage

Police charged two Missouri men Wednesday with murder after they allegedly killed and dismembered a woman.

Police originally received a missing person report for Cassidy Rainwater Aug. 25, according to a Dallas County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post. The person who submitted the missing person report said the last time they had seen Rainwater, she was with James Phelps.

Authorities confirmed that they found what appeared to be human flesh in a freezer inside the home of a man charged with murder in the case of Cassidy Rainwater, who had been missing since August. https://t.co/sgFrRHuNEC — The Kansas City Star (@KCStar) November 17, 2021

Timothy Norton and Phelps were charged after the FBI received photos that allegedly showed Rainwater partially clothed and trapped in a cage, according to the Facebook post. (RELATED: Man Sentenced To Death After Strangling Tinder Date, Cutting Her Into 14 Pieces)

Officers executed a search warrant Sept. 16 at Phelps’ home and arrested him.

The sheriff’s office then spent seven days gathering evidence at the home. Investigators found human flesh in a freezer at the home along with over 200 other pieces of evidence.

Norton later confessed to the FBI Sept. 20 to killing Rainwater.

“Norton stated, after entering the house, he held Cassidy’s legs down while Phelps strangled her and placed a bag over her head,” according to the post. “Norton stated that Phelps bound her to the gantry crane and Phelps began evisceration and dismemberment of Cassidy’s body.”