Nick Offerman Says He Was Constantly Given Extra Bacon At Restaurants After Taking Ron Swanson Role

Nick Offerman received a major perk after taking the role of Ron Swanson.

Offerman starred as Ron Swanson for several years on NBC’s hit show “Parks and Rec,” and he became a massive hit among fans. Naturally, he received a bit of love whenever he’d go out. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

During an interview with Dan Le Batard, Offerman revealed that whenever he would go out to eat, restaurants would give him an “extra inch of bacon on whatever” he was getting to eat.

Watch him break down the bacon love he received below.

“I couldn’t go to a restaurant without people putting an extra inch of bacon on whatever I ordered.” – @Nick_Offerman on the treatment he received in real life because of his character “Ron Swanson”. pic.twitter.com/IZjlvYgWKx — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) November 18, 2021

I love this story from Offerman. For those of you who don’t know, Ron Swanson was a monster fan of bacon in “Parks and Rec.”

Wherever there was bacon, you could find Ron Swanson.

The fact fans working at restaurants would just heap bacon on whatever he ordered is pretty damn cool. It’s a pretty good indicator of how popular the show was when it was airing.

Short of “The Office,” “Parks and Rec” was probably the best broadcast comedy on TV in the past 15 years. Naturally, “South Park” and “Always Sunny” don’t count in this situation because they’re cable televisions.

I sure hope Offerman enjoyed it because nothing beats extra bacon!