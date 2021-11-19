Watch Every November 15-18 Episode Of ‘The David Hookstead Show’

It’s another Friday in America, and that means another week of “The David Hookstead Show” is in the books.

This week, we went over a ton of different topics and engaged in a ton of fun debates. Most notably, we discussed at length the Kyle Rittenhouse case, college football, Joe Rogan crushing Colin Kaepernick and more.

For anyone who missed an episode, you can catch every single episode below.

November 15: Kyle Rittenhouse’s Trial Is Nearing An End, Jon Gruden Is Suing The NFL, College Football Fans Continue To Chant ‘F**k Joe Biden,’ Nick Saban Flips Out While Up By 53 Points, Texas Has Become A Joke, Wisconsin Blows Out Nebraska And Is Favored By 10 Against Nebraska, The Latest “Yellowstone” Episode Is Incredible, The Show‘s Ratings Are Massive And ‘Mayor Of Kingstown’ Is Awesome

November 16: The Kyle Rittenhouse Trial Goes To The Jury After Closing Arguments, Joe Rogan Nukes Colin Kaepernick For Comparing NFL Players To Slaves, Georgia Is Favored Over Alabama In The SEC Title Game, Jimbo Fisher Addresses LSU Rumors, The Ottawa Senators Have Multiple Games Postponed And Wisconsin Loses To Providence

November 17: ‘The David Hookstead Show’: The Jury Is Deliberating Kyle Rittenhouse’s Fate, Enes Kanter Sees Limited Playing Time After Criticizing China, Georgia Remains Number One On The Latest College Football Playoff Rankings, Lincoln Riley Responds To LSU Rumors, Kirby Smart’s Alleged Florida Halftime Speech, NFL Ratings Are Up In 21 Of 32 Markets, Multiple Duke Basketball Players Hit With Criminal Charges And HBO Max Is Releasing A ‘Harry Potter’ Special

November 18: The Kyle Rittenhouse Jury Is Still Deliberating A Verdict, ‘Yellowstone’ Continues To Put Up Monster TV Ratings, Matthew Stafford’s Wife Apologizes For Throwing A Pretzel At A Fan, Mel Tucker Is Nearing A $95 Million Extension, Matt Campbell Makes Bizarre Comments About His Goals, Strange UFO Gets Captured On Video And ‘Ozark’ Releases New Season Four Promo

