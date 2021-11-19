PREVIEW: Wisconsin Needs To Roll Nebraska

Wisconsin needs to pulverize Nebraska during our Saturday matchup.

The Badgers and Cornhuskers will take the field Saturday in Madison at Camp Randall at 3:30 EST on ABC, and the game is one of our final two matchups of the season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Right now, we’re 7-3, in control of the Big Ten West and we’re locked, cocked and ready to rock as we ruin Scott Frost’s day.

Frost might be returning to Lincoln in 2022, but I plan on making sure Wisconsin gives him an absolute awful Saturday.

He’s going to want to be anywhere else on the planet by the time we get done with him.

Wisconsin might have started the season in awful fashion, but we’ve rebounded in a massive way. We didn’t just rebound, but we’ve also won six straight.

There’s not a single team in the Big Ten that wants a part of us right now.

That’s why I’m very confident we’re going to take care of business Saturday against the Cornhuskers. It might not be pretty but I’m very confident we’ll be 8-3 by the time the game is over. That’s a guarantee you can take to the bank.

OFFICIAL PREDICTION: Wisconsin wins 27-14.