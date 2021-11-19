REPORT: Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Are Seeing Each Other

Kim Kardashian has been photographed holding hands with superstar Pete Davidson and reports have surfaced that the two are reportedly seeing each other.

The 41-year-old “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star and the 28-year-old “Saturday Night Live” star appeared in a clip and photos on social media from the Daily Mail in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: Kris Jenner Opens Up About Kim Kardashian And Kanye Divorce, Says Co-Parenting Is ‘Always Going To Be Hard’)

In the video, the two get out of a vehicle in Palm Springs when Davidson reaches out to the reality star and holds her hand for a few seconds.

PICTURES: Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s romance is officially on! + New couple caught holding hands as mom-of-four rebounds from Kanye West with SNL lothario known for his naughty reputation READ MORE: https://t.co/xefHwr4FsH pic.twitter.com/zoihy1rqtL — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) November 19, 2021

kim kardashian and pete davidson in palm springs pic.twitter.com/8OWcT5a3Yl — best of pete davidson (@davidsonupdate) November 19, 2021

A source close to Kim told E! News the pair are reportedly “really happy and seeing where it goes.” (RELATED: Jake Paul Says He’ll Slap Around Pete Davidson If He Ever Sees Him In Public)

“Pete has told her he doesn’t want to see anyone else,” the source added. “She is telling some people they aren’t super serious but she isn’t seeing anyone else… She’s trying to not make a big deal about it but is super into him.”

“Kim is smitten over him and it’s very exciting to her,” the source continued. “He makes her [Kardashian] laugh the entire time they are together and she is completely enthralled by him.”

Reports of her reportedly dating Davidson are the first ones about her reportedly being involved romantically with someone since she filed for divorce earlier this year from Kanye West after nearly seven years of marriage.