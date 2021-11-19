REPORT: Lincoln Riley Won’t Leave Oklahoma For LSU

Lincoln Riley is reportedly expected to not leave Oklahoma for LSU.

There has been some serious chatter about the young coaching star leaving the Sooners for the Tigers, but it’s not expected to materialize. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Lincoln Riley on the LSU rumors: “I coach at the University of Oklahoma. You know how I feel about this place and this program. We’ve all been down this road many times before. You guys know where I stand and that hasn’t changed.” — Jason Kersey (@jasonkersey) November 16, 2021

According to Bruce Feldman, Riley is expected to remain in Norman and he’s “hearing” that a move to Baton Rouge isn’t in the cards.

Lots of chatter about Lincoln Riley leaving OU for LSU. But am hearing that is not gonna happen. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) November 17, 2021

As I said earlier in the week, I’d be surprised if Riley decided to leave Norman to coach the Tigers of LSU.

Oklahoma is already heading to the SEC in the near future, he has another great quarterback in Caleb Williams and he’s a king with the Sooners.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oklahoma Football (@ou_football)

I’m not sure there’s anything he could do to lose his job. That’s the kind of job security most people wouldn’t want to give up, and we all know LSU’s patience isn’t great.

Ed Orgeron won a national title a couple years ago and he’s gone at the end of this season. LSU fans expect to win and they expect to win immediately.

For a guy like Riley, there’s very little upside and there’s a lot of downside.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oklahoma Football (@ou_football)

So, it makes perfect sense for him to stay where he is for the time being.