REPORT: Lincoln Riley Won’t Leave Oklahoma For LSU

WACO, TX - NOVEMBER 13: Head coach Lincoln Riley of the Oklahoma Sooners looks on the Sooners play the Baylor Bears in the first half at McLane Stadium on November 13, 2021 in Waco, Texas. Baylor won 27-14.(Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Lincoln Riley is reportedly expected to not leave Oklahoma for LSU.

There has been some serious chatter about the young coaching star leaving the Sooners for the Tigers, but it’s not expected to materialize. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Bruce Feldman, Riley is expected to remain in Norman and he’s “hearing” that a move to Baton Rouge isn’t in the cards.

As I said earlier in the week, I’d be surprised if Riley decided to leave Norman to coach the Tigers of LSU.

Oklahoma is already heading to the SEC in the near future, he has another great quarterback in Caleb Williams and he’s a king with the Sooners.

 

I’m not sure there’s anything he could do to lose his job. That’s the kind of job security most people wouldn’t want to give up, and we all know LSU’s patience isn’t great.

Ed Orgeron won a national title a couple years ago and he’s gone at the end of this season. LSU fans expect to win and they expect to win immediately.

For a guy like Riley, there’s very little upside and there’s a lot of downside.

 

So, it makes perfect sense for him to stay where he is for the time being.