REPORT: Tim Boyle Will Likely Start At Quarterback For The Lions Against The Browns

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - AUGUST 27: Tim Boyle #12 of the Detroit Lions throws a pass during the first quarter of the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Ford Field on August 27, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. Indianapolis defeated Detroit 27-17. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
It looks like Tim Boyle will start at quarterback for the Lions this weekend.

According to Adam Schefter, Jared Goff didn’t practice Friday for the third straight day, and it’s believed Boyle “is in line to start Sunday” against the Cleveland Browns. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Lions are such a train wreck that it’s not even funny at this point. We’re 0-8-1, Goff has been horrendous and I’m sure Boyle won’t be much better.

At this point, you just have to sit back and laugh. You just have to sit back and accept your fate.

The Lions are trash team, we might not win more than two games this season and I’m sure we’re going to get crushed Sunday.

The Browns might not be amazing, but they’re damn sure better than the Lions. Why do I feel confident about that?

I feel confident because we’re the worst team in the league and there’s probably not a close second.

It should be a ton of fun to watch the Lions get crushed, yet again, this Sunday!