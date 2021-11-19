REPORT: Tim Boyle Will Likely Start At Quarterback For The Lions Against The Browns

It looks like Tim Boyle will start at quarterback for the Lions this weekend.

According to Adam Schefter, Jared Goff didn’t practice Friday for the third straight day, and it’s believed Boyle “is in line to start Sunday” against the Cleveland Browns. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

With Jared Goff not practicing today for the third straight day, Lions’ QB Tim Boyle is in line to start Sunday vs. Cleveland. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 19, 2021

The Lions are such a train wreck that it’s not even funny at this point. We’re 0-8-1, Goff has been horrendous and I’m sure Boyle won’t be much better.

At this point, you just have to sit back and laugh. You just have to sit back and accept your fate.

If the Lions are without Jared Goff on Sunday, they’re likely to turn to Tim Boyle as QB1. Boyle was signed this offseason after serving as Aaron Rodgers’ back-up in Green Bay. He’s amassed -1 total yards in his career (15 passing, -16 rushing, mostly due to kneel downs). — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 18, 2021

The Lions are trash team, we might not win more than two games this season and I’m sure we’re going to get crushed Sunday.

The Browns might not be amazing, but they’re damn sure better than the Lions. Why do I feel confident about that?

I feel confident because we’re the worst team in the league and there’s probably not a close second.

yoooooooooo I am SO INTERESTED to see Tim Boyle play QB in an NFL game. this man finished his college career (UConn/Eastern Kentucky) with 12 TDs and 26 INTs https://t.co/TH6JIUrU6U — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) November 17, 2021

Tim Boyle was terrible in three seasons at UConn (1 TD, 13 INTs, 4.5 yards per attempt, -122 career rushing yards), then dropped down to FCS Eastern Kentucky and… was still pretty bad (11 TDs, 13 INTs, 6.5 yards per attempt for a team that went 4-7) — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) November 17, 2021

It should be a ton of fun to watch the Lions get crushed, yet again, this Sunday!