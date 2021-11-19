Marco Rubio Calls Biden Bank Nominee A Flat Out ‘Communist’

Republican Florida Sen. Marco Rubio blasted President Joe Biden’s nominee to lead the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, saying she supports communist policies on Friday.

“Saule Omarova supports abolishing private bank accounts, using govt to bankrupt energy companies & creating a Soviet style ‘National Investment Authority,’” Rubio wrote on Twitter.

“She supports communist policies & a communist should not be our Comptroller of the Currency,” Rubio added.

Every day GOP reaches new depravities GOP Sen Kennedy: “I dont know whether to call you professor or comrade.” Someone gasps:“Oh my goodness.” Dr. Saule Omarova—Biden’s comptroller currency nom: “Im not a communist. I could not choose where I was born.”pic.twitter.com/mTKYakH3S2 — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@QasimRashid) November 18, 2021

Saule Omarova, a Cornell Law School professor, has recently faced criticism for allegedly supporting Marxist policies, criticism which was reiterated Thursday during her hearing in front of the Senate Banking Committee. (RELATED: Biden Treasury Nominee Saule Omarova Was Once Arrested For Shoplifting At TJ Maxx, Police Records Show)

Omarova was born in the Soviet Union and graduated from Moscow State University in 1989, the Daily Caller News Foundation reported. Her past writings on Marxism called for an overhaul of America’s banking industry.

More, Omarova praised the now-defunct Soviet government for its lack of a “gender pay gap” in a 2019 tweet.

“Until I came to the US, I couldn’t imagine that thing like gender pay gap still existed in today’s world. Say what you will about old USSR, there was no gender pay gap there. Markets don’t always ‘know best,’” Omarova wrote on Twitter in 2019.

Omarova has also criticized the financial sector, calling it the “quintessential asshole industry” in a 2019 documentary, the DCNF reported.

Biden’s nominee also wrote a college thesis titled “Karl Marx’s Economic Analysis and the Theory of Revolution in The Capital.” Republican Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey, the ranking member of the Senate Banking Committee, sent a letter to Omarova demanding that she turn over the thesis by Oct. 13, which she still has yet to do.

In the book “The Seven Sins of Wall Street: Big Banks, Their Washington Lackeys, and the Next Financial Crisis,” Omarova was quoted praising Marxist policies, saying they changed her view of the world, the DCNF reported.

Omarova has also called to “’end banking,’ as we know it” by advocating for a system where Americans have government bank accounts with the Federal Reserve that would “fully replace- rather than compete with- private bank deposits.”

Republican Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy went after Omarova during the hearing Wednesday, saying “I don’t know whether to call you professor or comrade” after pressing her on her previous memberships in Marxist organizations.

