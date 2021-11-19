Scarlett Johansson Sparkles In Semi-Sheer Silver Bustier And White Suit In Red Carpet Return

Scarlett Johansson turned heads in a sparkling bustier and suit combination during her return to the red carpet in Beverly Hills Thursday.

The 36-year-old actress looked absolutely stunning in the strapless silver sequined semi-sheer number and white suit jacket as she posed for pictures with husband Colin Jost at the 35th Annual American Cinematheque Awards at The Beverly Hilton. It was her first time at an event since giving birth to her and Jost's child in August.

She completed the jaw-dropping look with a her hair pulled up, white pants and silver high heels.

To say she looked perfect would be a serious understatement.

