DCCC Corrects False Statement About Jacob Blake Shooting

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) was forced to issue a correction after Chairman and New York Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney made two false claims in a statement condemning the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse.

Maloney claimed that Jacob Blake, a black man shot by police while carrying a knife and refusing to follow lawful orders, was “unarmed” and the victim of an “unjust killing.” Blake, who is paralyzed, later admitted to carrying the weapon during an appearance on Good Morning America. He was violating a restraining order at the time of the shooting and attempted to drive off in a stolen vehicle.

INBOX: DCCC chairman Sean Patrick Maloney taking a far different approach than President Biden in responding to the Rittenhouse verdict. pic.twitter.com/JKYgzjHuGw — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) November 19, 2021

DCCC communications director Chris Hayden claimed that the House Democrats’ campaign arm “sent out an incorrect version of our statement,” and apologized.

We sent out an incorrect version of our statement. Here is the corrected version. Apologies. pic.twitter.com/JMiI4ImHbF — Chris Hayden (@cmhayden10) November 19, 2021

The updated statement described Blake’s shooting as “unjust,” despite the fact that the Kenosha Police Department cleared the officer who shot Blake of any wrongdoing. The Department of Justice also cleared the officer, Rusten Sheskey, of violating Blake’s civil rights. Blake later pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and was sentenced to two years’ probation. (RELATED: Washington Post Forced To Correct Article, Tweet Describing Jacob Blake As ‘Unarmed’ Despite Evidence Showing He Had A Knife)

Rittenhouse shot three men after traveling to Kenosha in an attempt to protect a local business from rioters following Blake’s shooting. After pleading self-defense, Rittenhouse was found not guilty on Friday of five charges.

“It is clear that our legal system has one set of rules for some Americans, and very different standards for others,” Maloney said in the updated statement. “People are right to be outraged, and they are right to be outraged at the violence that disproportionately hurts people of color and the legal system that fails to hold the violent accountable.”