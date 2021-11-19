Tulsi Gabbard Says ‘Government Was Motivated By Politics’ In Rittenhouse Trial, Which ‘Should Be Considered Criminal’

Former Hawaii Congresswoman and 2020 Democratic Presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard reacted Friday to the verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial.

The jury got it right—finding Rittenhouse not guilty on all charges. The fact that charges were brought before any serious investigation is evidence that the government was motivated by politics, which itself should be considered criminal. — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) November 19, 2021

“The jury got it right—finding Rittenhouse not guilty on all charges. The fact that charges were brought before any serious investigation is evidence that the government was motivated by politics, which itself should be considered criminal,” the former congresswoman said.

The jury acquitted Kyle Rittenhouse of all counts brought against him, with the most serious charge being first-degree reckless homicide. Rittenhouse collapsed to the floor as the jury read out their “not-guilty” verdicts. (RELATED: Facebook Silent On Whether It Will Allow Pro-Kyle Rittenhouse Posts)

Friday was not the first time Gabbard has spoken out about the Rittenhouse trial.

Pro-antifa MSM’s biased reporting of Rittenhouse trial was disgusting. No interest in facts. They smear anyone who disagrees with them politically (esp those who express love for our country) as white supremacists or domestic terrorists. They should be ashamed, but they’re not. pic.twitter.com/kl6i8ki3hF — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) November 15, 2021

“Pro-antifa MSM’s biased reporting of [the] Rittenhouse trial was disgusting. No interest in facts. They smear anyone who disagrees with them politically (esp those who express love for our country) as white supremacists or domestic terrorists. They should be ashamed, but they’re not,” Gabbard tweeted on Monday.

Shortly after the jury acquitted Rittenhouse, Democratic elected officials at the state and federal levels criticized the verdict.