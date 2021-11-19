Wisconsin Releases Great Hype Video For The Nebraska Game

Wisconsin released a great video ahead of the Nebraska game.

The Badgers and Cornhuskers will face off in Madison at Camp Randall this Saturday at 3:30 EST on ABC, and it’s the final home game of the season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That means it’s Senior Day, and this video will have fans ready to send off our graduating guys in style. Give it a watch below.

One last run through that tunnel for these seniors Let’s make it count #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/zDy3bzn9KZ — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) November 19, 2021

Damn, nothing really pulls at the heartstrings like a Senior Day video. Is it just me or is it a shade misty in here right now?

The Badgers have been through the highest of highs and the lowest of lows over the course of the past few years. We’ve had some big wins and some absolutely heartbreaking losses.

Now, the seniors will play their final game at home Saturday against the Cornhuskers and I fully anticipate that we’ll destroy Nebraska.

We can’t let seniors lose their last home game, right?

Make sure to catch all the action at 3:30 EST on ABC! We’re going to roll!