Passenger Accidentally Discharges Gun In Atlanta Airport, Injures 3

An airline passenger accidentally discharged a firearm when lunging for the gun in his bag Saturday at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The firearm was identified by the x-ray machine at a security checkpoint, according to a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) statement.

“There is not an active shooter,” the Atlanta Airport tweeted Saturday. “There was an accidental discharge at the Airport. There is no danger to passengers or employees.”

Agents told the passenger not to touch the bag while they searched for the firearm, according to the statement. However, the passenger then grabbed for the firearm and caused it to discharge accidentally. (RELATED: TSA Agents Seize Loaded Handgun From Passenger At Norfolk International Airport Checkpoint)

After the incident, the passenger allegedly fled the airport. Three people were injured as a result of the discharge.

Agents and airport officials initiated a ground stop while local police investigated the incident. Security checkpoints were opened back up roughly two hours after the incident.

Officers have detected over 450 firearms at security checkpoints at the Atlanta airport so far in 2021, according to the TSA.

The TSA found nearly 10 firearms per million passengers in 2020 compared to roughly five firearms per million in 2019.

Airport officials did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller for comment.