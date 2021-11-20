Enes Kanter Wears Shoes Against The Lakers Showing LeBron Kneeling Down To China

Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter took some direct shots at LeBron James during his Friday game against the Lakers.

During the big win for Boston, the Turkish-born basketball player wore shows showing the four-time NBA champion kneeling to Chinese dictator Xi Jinping while being crowned. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Money over Morals for the “King” 👑 Sad & disgusting how these athletes pretend they care about social justice They really do “shut up & dribble” when Big Boss 🇨🇳 says so Did you educate yourself about the slave labor that made your shoes or is that not part of your research? pic.twitter.com/YUA8rGYeoZ — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) November 18, 2021

Kanter indicated prior to the game that he would wear the shoes, and he followed through with an all-time gutsy move.

Boston Celtics player Enes Kanter wore sneakers tonight — while playing against the Lakers — with LeBron James bowing down while China’s dictator puts a crown on his head. pic.twitter.com/E1L4ZyPWrF — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) November 20, 2021

As expected, LeBron James wasn’t overly pleased with the situation, and claimed after the game Kanter should have spoken to him like a man instead of using his likeness for attention.

I hate to burst LeBron James’ bubble, but Kanter doesn’t owe him a conversation or explanation. King James has refused to call out the crimes of the Chinese dictatorship.

Remember when Daryl Morey had the audacity to support freedom in Hong Kong and LeBron criticized the consequences of free speech?

Lakers’ LeBron James on NBA’s China controversy: “I don’t want to get into a … feud with Daryl Morey but I believe he wasn’t educated on the situation at hand and he spoke.” pic.twitter.com/KKrMNU0dKR — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) October 15, 2019

He’s a clown when it comes to taking a stand for real oppression, and Kanter damn sure didn’t need to play by his rules.

NBA player Enes Kanter spoke out about China’s crime and he’s now barely playing. Does anyone think this is a coincidence? The NBA will do anything to please China, including punishing the only player brave enough to speak up. pic.twitter.com/WekrYwn8GG — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 17, 2021

Kanter shouldn’t give LeBron James the time of day, and if that bothers the Lakers star, then so be it. One of them is taking a stand for real oppression around the globe and the other remains silent on the crimes of China. Whose side are you on?

It’s obviously not a hard choice at all.