Editorial

Enes Kanter Wears Shoes Against The Lakers Showing LeBron Kneeling Down To China

Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter took some direct shots at LeBron James during his Friday game against the Lakers.

During the big win for Boston, the Turkish-born basketball player wore shows showing the four-time NBA champion kneeling to Chinese dictator Xi Jinping while being crowned.

Kanter indicated prior to the game that he would wear the shoes, and he followed through with an all-time gutsy move.

As expected, LeBron James wasn’t overly pleased with the situation, and claimed after the game Kanter should have spoken to him like a man instead of using his likeness for attention.

I hate to burst LeBron James’ bubble, but Kanter doesn’t owe him a conversation or explanation. King James has refused to call out the crimes of the Chinese dictatorship.

Remember when Daryl Morey had the audacity to support freedom in Hong Kong and LeBron criticized the consequences of free speech?

He’s a clown when it comes to taking a stand for real oppression, and Kanter damn sure didn’t need to play by his rules.

Kanter shouldn’t give LeBron James the time of day, and if that bothers the Lakers star, then so be it. One of them is taking a stand for real oppression around the globe and the other remains silent on the crimes of China. Whose side are you on?

It’s obviously not a hard choice at all.