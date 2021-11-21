Car Plows Through Crowd At Wisconsin Christmas Parade, Multiple Injured

A car drove through the crowd at a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, while gunshots were reportedly fired out of the car window Sunday evening.

The videos circulating online after 5 p.m. Sunday showed the vehicle, appearing to be a red Ford Escape, plowing through the participants of the parade. Gunshot sounds emanating from the car can be heard.

VIDEO: Vehicle speeds through Waukesha holiday parade. https://t.co/sjcTvuk2Du pic.twitter.com/TIgi8P7ICO — CBS 58 News (@CBS58) November 21, 2021

“As we were walking back in between the buildings that we saw an SUV crossover, just put the pedal to the metal and just zooming full speed along the parade route. And then we heard a loud bang, and just deafening cries and screams from people who were struck by the vehicle,” Angelito Tenorio, an eyewitness of the incident, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

“And then, and then we saw people running away or stopping crying, and there, there are people on the ground who looked like they’d been hit by the vehicle,” Tenorio added. (RELATED: Mud Racing Vehicle Plows Into Crowd, Killing 1, Injuring 7)

Right in front of my family, this man drives through the parade hitting as many people as possible while shooting out the window. He ran over several elderly women who were dancing in the parade and many others please pray for everyone in Waukesha — Ocean Lantana (@KaleLern) November 21, 2021

The parade area was being evacuated Sunday evening and a family reunification site was established at a nearby street, Waukesha police told WDJT-TV.

As of Sunday evening, the number of injuries and casualties remained unclear.

(This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.)