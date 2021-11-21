Florida Fires Football Coach Dan Mullen

Florida has fired football coach Dan Mullen.

The Gators announced Sunday afternoon that Mullen had been fired after Florida fell to 5-6 after losing Saturday to Missouri.

The University of Florida has parted ways with Head Coach Dan Mullen. https://t.co/P1ebOcjrFJ — Gators Football (@GatorsFB) November 21, 2021

What an absolutely insane fall from grace for Mullen and his team. Just last season it looked like he had the Gators headed in the right direction.

Now, the Gators are 5-6, need a new head coach and the wheels are officially off in Gainesville.

Greg Knox is expected to serve as Florida’s interim head coach with the Gators parting ways with Dan Mullen. Florida faces Florida State this Saturday and needs a win to qualify for a bowl game. — Chris Low (@ClowESPN) November 21, 2021

The good news for Mullen is that he reportedly won’t go hungry. His buyout is north of $10 million, which means he’s still going to be stacking up cash for the foreseeable future.

Y’all were right – Dan Mullen fired at Florida. $12 million buyout. — Brent Martineau (@BrentASJax) November 21, 2021

I have no idea who the Gators are going to target but they need to swing for the fences because fans won’t tolerate this nonsense. That much I can promise you.