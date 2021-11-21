Editorial

Florida Fires Football Coach Dan Mullen

GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 13: head coach Dan Mullen of the Florida Gators looks on during the first quarter of a game against the Samford Bulldogs at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on November 13, 2021 in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Florida has fired football coach Dan Mullen.

The Gators announced Sunday afternoon that Mullen had been fired after Florida fell to 5-6 after losing Saturday to Missouri. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

What an absolutely insane fall from grace for Mullen and his team. Just last season it looked like he had the Gators headed in the right direction.

Now, the Gators are 5-6, need a new head coach and the wheels are officially off in Gainesville.

The good news for Mullen is that he reportedly won’t go hungry. His buyout is north of $10 million, which means he’s still going to be stacking up cash for the foreseeable future.

I have no idea who the Gators are going to target but they need to swing for the fences because fans won’t tolerate this nonsense. That much I can promise you.