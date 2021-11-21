Editorial

HIGHLIGHTS: Wisconsin Beats Nebraska 35-28 In A Brutally Tough Game

MADISON, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 20: Braelon Allen #0 of the Wisconsin Badgers breaks the tackle of Myles Farmer #4 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers and scores a 53-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter at Camp Randall Stadium on November 20, 2021 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Wisconsin beat Nebraska 35-28 in a tough Saturday matchup.

Going into the game, we needed a win in order to keep our B1G title hopes alive. While it wasn’t pretty, we got the job done. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

 

For reasons I’m still not sure I totally understand, Nebraska gave our defense fits all game long. We gave up 28 points to them!

After a string of pulverizing games for our defense, we got cut wide open more than once.

 

However, the Cornhuskers had no answer for Braelon Allen. The Child rushed for 228 yards and three touchdowns, and he continued to look like one of most dominating backs in America.

He’s 17-years-old, and looks like he belongs in the NFL. It’s truly insane how impressive he is on the field. He more or less carried the team to a win Saturday, and he’s not even old enough to vote.

Now, all attention turns to Minnesota to close out the season. Let’s go take care of business.