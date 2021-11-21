HIGHLIGHTS: Wisconsin Beats Nebraska 35-28 In A Brutally Tough Game

Wisconsin beat Nebraska 35-28 in a tough Saturday matchup.

Going into the game, we needed a win in order to keep our B1G title hopes alive. While it wasn’t pretty, we got the job done. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball)

For reasons I’m still not sure I totally understand, Nebraska gave our defense fits all game long. We gave up 28 points to them!

After a string of pulverizing games for our defense, we got cut wide open more than once.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball)

However, the Cornhuskers had no answer for Braelon Allen. The Child rushed for 228 yards and three touchdowns, and he continued to look like one of most dominating backs in America.

17 YEAR OLD BRAELON ALLEN 71 YARDS TO THE HOUSE!! 🔥🔥🔥 🚀- 7th straight 100 yard game tying JT’s record! 🚀 – 109 yards rushing in the 1st quarter. 🚀- 10th TD of the year!#ELITEseekers @DestinationDevy #OnWisconsin #Badgers #Devy #C2Cpic.twitter.com/cJc96jR8Lc — Ben Eby 🚀🚀🚀 (@TheBenEby) November 20, 2021

He’s 17-years-old, and looks like he belongs in the NFL. It’s truly insane how impressive he is on the field. He more or less carried the team to a win Saturday, and he’s not even old enough to vote.

Braelon Allen keeps it 💯 He has 7️⃣ straight games with 100 rushing yards, a Wisconsin freshman record 🔥 pic.twitter.com/jws5F1uNB7 — ESPN (@espn) November 21, 2021

Now, all attention turns to Minnesota to close out the season. Let’s go take care of business.