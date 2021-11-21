Joe Flacco Gets Crushed By Massive Hit During Loss To The Dolphins

New York Jets quarterback Joe Flacco got lit up during a Sunday 24-17 loss to the Dolphins.

During the second quarter of the matchup, Flacco got obliterated by Brandon Jones from behind and immediately fumbled the ball, which was recovered by the Dolphins.

Watch the monster hit unfold below.

Welcome to the NFL, gentlemen! Welcome to big boy football. If a defender walks right through the offensive line or goes untouched, the quarterback is liable to get destroyed.

That’s exactly what happened here, and it’d be hard to sum it up in a simpler fashion.

If there’s one thing we know about the NFL, you have to keep your head on a swivel. If you don’t, you’re going to end up in the turf.

In this case, Flacco got lit up and fumbled the ball. It doesn’t get much worse than that.

Next time, Flacco needs to pay attention to what’s behind him so that he doesn’t take the biggest of the day!