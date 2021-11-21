Editorial

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Is Out Against The Bears With An Illness

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 11: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens reacts after losing to the Miami Dolphins 22-10 in the game at Hard Rock Stadium on November 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Lamar Jackson is out Sunday against the Bears.

According to Ian Rapoport, the star quarterback of the Ravens will miss the game as he deals with a virus of some kind that he’s been fighting for a few days. It’s worth noting that it’s not COVID-19. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

This is really bad news for fans of the Ravens. They just had a brutal loss to the Dolphins and now the face of the franchise will miss the game against Chicago.

If you’re a fan of the team, you absolutely have to be concerned about what will happen today.

With Lamar healthy and playing, Baltimore would likely get a win over Justin Fields and company. With him out because of an illness, the Bears will probably be slight favorites at kick off.

It’s an unfortunate situation, but it’s also just part of life.

Hopefully, Lamar is back to 100% sooner than later.