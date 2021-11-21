Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Is Out Against The Bears With An Illness

Lamar Jackson is out Sunday against the Bears.

According to Ian Rapoport, the star quarterback of the Ravens will miss the game as he deals with a virus of some kind that he’s been fighting for a few days. It’s worth noting that it’s not COVID-19. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Source: #Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, questionable with an illness, is out vs. the #Bears. Tyler Huntley slated to get the start. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 21, 2021

This is really bad news for fans of the Ravens. They just had a brutal loss to the Dolphins and now the face of the franchise will miss the game against Chicago.

If you’re a fan of the team, you absolutely have to be concerned about what will happen today.

Lamar Jackson is dealing with a virus so bad that he’s simply not himself. He flew to Chicago and tried to stay hydrated. But it was too much. He’s out. https://t.co/gJayep60kC — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 21, 2021

With Lamar healthy and playing, Baltimore would likely get a win over Justin Fields and company. With him out because of an illness, the Bears will probably be slight favorites at kick off.

It’s an unfortunate situation, but it’s also just part of life.

Ravens’ QB Lamar Jackson officially is inactive today vs. the Chicago Bears, per source. Tyler Huntley starts. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 21, 2021

Hopefully, Lamar is back to 100% sooner than later.