UCLA/USC Game Draws Absolutely Pathetic Crowd

The crowd for the UCLA/USC game Saturday was embarrassing for the sport of football.

Ryan Abraham tweeted a photo of Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum minutes before the game started, and it was damn near empty. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Take a look at the absolutely pathetic crowd size below.

It is shocking how bad football has gotten for USC and UCLA. This is on both teams for not showing up. It was a USC home game, but UCLA is right in the neighborhood.

Yet, neither team had many fans in attendance as the Bruins rolled the Trojans 62-33.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UCLA FOOTBALL (@uclafootball)

I have no idea how you fix these programs. UCLA isn’t having a terrible season, but both programs are nowhere near where they should be.

College football is simply better when USC and UCLA are good, and neither have been relevant for more than a decade.

That’s bad for the sport and the crowd size is just a sign of how bad things have gotten.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UCLA FOOTBALL (@uclafootball)

Both teams have to figure out a way to get this fixed and get it fixed ASAP.