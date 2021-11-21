Watch The Electric Preview For The New ‘Yellowstone’ Episode

The newest episode of “Yellowstone” looks like it’s going to be out of control.

The fourth episode of season four drops later tonight, and it looks like it’s going to be a nonstop rush of adrenaline. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone‘ Is Incredible In Season Four, Episode Three ‘All I See Is You’)

Give the preview for tonight’s episode a watch below.

I honestly can’t wait for the episode tonight. The first three episodes of season four have been pure electricity.

The Duttons are at war, John has already done one of the best kills in the history of the series and we’re starting to peel back the layers on who is responsible.

My theory from the end of last season has always been that it was Jamie’s dad without his knowledge. The preview for tonight appears to indicate that we’re going to get some answers on that front.

I spoke with @Yellowstone star Kelsey Asbille about season four, and she gave fans some major clues about what to expect. Let’s just say things are going to get very dark for everyone involved. pic.twitter.com/NC3sHToyTQ — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 4, 2021

All I know for sure is that we’re not even close to all the blood being spilled. There is plenty more that’s going to flow!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone)

Make sure to check out the new episode tonight on the Paramount Network.