Watch The Extended Teaser For The Upcoming ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1883’

“1883” looks like it’s going to be an amazing show.

The highly-anticipated “Yellowstone” prequel will follow the rise of the Duttons in Montana and give fans the backstory of how they became the most powerful landowners in the state. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Is Incredible In Season Four, Episode Four ‘Winning Or Learning’)

Judging from the latest preview, the show with Tim McGraw and Sam Elliott is going to be incredible. Give it a watch below.

Does this show look incredibly bad ass or does this show look incredibly badass? The answer is an obvious and overwhelming yes.

“1883” looks like it’s going to be absolutely incredible and December 19 can’t get here soon enough.

“Yellowstone” is one of the greatest shows ever made, and fans expect that same high-level of excellence from “1883.”

We expect to be captivated, stunned and blown away by what we see. Well, after a few promos for “1883,” it definitely looks like that’s going to be the case.

Make sure to check out “1883” on Paramount+ starting December 19. I can tell we’re in for one hell of a ride, and I absolutely can’t wait.

Taylor Sheridan doesn’t miss, and there’s no doubt in my mind this will be his latest smashing success!