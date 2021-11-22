Baker Mayfield’s Wife Emily Shares Instagram Post Telling His Teammates To Get Tougher

Baker Mayfield’s wife Emily shared an all-time stupid Instagram post Sunday.

The Browns beat the Lions 13-10 during their Sunday matchup, and Emily apparently thought it was a good time to take a shot at the other men in Cleveland’s locker room. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cleveland Browns (@clevelandbrowns)

In a now deleted post, Emily reshared someone’s message on her Instagram story that stated, “No one better say anything bad about @bakermayfield after this game. I don’t think I have seen toughness like this in a while. Maybe the rest of our team should take the hint and get tougher.”

You can see a screenshot of the deleted post below.

So @obj dad got thrashed for making a post defending his son on Instagram. Meanwhile, Baker Mayfield wife Emily is putting the Cleveland Browns down because Baker isn’t a good quarterback. Also, Baker didn’t talk to the Media SMH🤡. Browns fans better treat this the same #Browns pic.twitter.com/HlulUKce3x — Antwaun Jackson (@Twaun__J) November 22, 2021

This is an incredibly stupid thing for Emily to share. Is she hoping the locker room turns against him? Is her goal for his teammates to hate him?

Is her goal to have as many problems as possible in the locker room? She might not have written the original message, but she still shared it!

Proud of our players’ grit today. A win’s a win’s a win. No matter how it gets done! #Browns — Emily (Wilkinson) Mayfield (@emilywmayfield6) November 22, 2021

Emily more or less just called out the other 52 grown adults on the active roster for not being as tough as her husband.

If there was ever a way to piss off the guys you have to play with, your wife sharing a message like this should get the job done.

Clearing something up – Emily Mayfield re-posted this to her Instagram story tonight. She didn’t write it but clearly agreed with and shared it. It has since been deleted. pic.twitter.com/OTNot5d6UW — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) November 22, 2021

If you’re married to a star athlete, let their play do the talking. Don’t hop on social media and start issues. It’s not your role or your place.