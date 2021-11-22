College GameDay Will Be In Ann Arbor For The Michigan/Ohio State Game

College GameDay is headed to Michigan this Saturday.

The popular ESPN event announced late Sunday afternoon that it will be in Ann Arbor for the Michigan/Ohio State game, which I already declared the game of the week. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

One of the greatest rivalries in sports 👏 🍿 See you next week in Ann Arbor for @OhioStateFB vs. @UMichFootball! pic.twitter.com/ZGa558aTw9 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 21, 2021

There was no other game that should even have been considered for GameDay during week 13. It’s by far and away the best game.

As I pointed out in my game of the week piece, it’s the best game because it’s two elite teams playing for playoff and Big Ten title positions.

It doesn’t get much better than that at all.

There’s One College Football Game Everyone Needs To Watch Saturday. It Has Major Playoff Implications https://t.co/b558wUnzVB — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 22, 2021

GameDay is the best college football experience on TV, and it’s going to be electric in Ann Arbor this Saturday.

I have no doubt Michigan and OSU fans will be at each other’s throats, and that’s why we love the game so damn much!

Feed us the energy, passion, rivalry and hatred. Inject it into my soul.

Make sure to catch the game at noon EST on Fox. It’s going to be awesome.