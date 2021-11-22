Editorial

College GameDay Will Be In Ann Arbor For The Michigan/Ohio State Game

COLUMBUS, OHIO - NOVEMBER 20: C.J. Stroud #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes gets ready to throw a first half pass against the Michigan State Spartans at Ohio Stadium on November 20, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
College GameDay is headed to Michigan this Saturday.

The popular ESPN event announced late Sunday afternoon that it will be in Ann Arbor for the Michigan/Ohio State game, which I already declared the game of the week. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

There was no other game that should even have been considered for GameDay during week 13. It’s by far and away the best game.

As I pointed out in my game of the week piece, it’s the best game because it’s two elite teams playing for playoff and Big Ten title positions.

It doesn’t get much better than that at all.

GameDay is the best college football experience on TV, and it’s going to be electric in Ann Arbor this Saturday.

I have no doubt Michigan and OSU fans will be at each other’s throats, and that’s why we love the game so damn much!

Feed us the energy, passion, rivalry and hatred. Inject it into my soul.

 

Make sure to catch the game at noon EST on Fox. It’s going to be awesome.