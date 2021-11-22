Democrats Boast That Their Donors’ Most Common Profession Is Teacher

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) tweeted that the most common DNC donor-reported occupation in 2021 is a teacher.

📚 Fun fact: The number one DNC donor-reported occupation this year is a teacher. — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) November 22, 2021

The tweet sparked widespread mockery online, with commentators pointing out that teachers’ widespread alignment with Democrats is a root cause of conservatives’ distrust in public education. (RELATED: This Is How The New York Times Mentions The Loudoun County Sexual Assault Case For The First Time)

Tim Young, a columnist for The Washington Times, wrote “Defund Teachers Unions.”

“Exactly,” commented Michael Knowles, a host and writer at the Daily Wire.

And they wonder why there is a parent revolution. https://t.co/ZXFD8p3f79 — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) November 22, 2021

“And they wonder why there is a parent revolution,” Jenna Ellis, a contributor for Newsmax, tweeted.

An Education Week survey in 2017 found that 27% of teachers identify as Republicans, compared to 41% as Democrats and 30% as Independents.

The National Education Association reported spending $48 million in the 2020 election cycle, nearly 94% of which went to Democrats. Direct donations reported by unions only represent a small portion of unions’ political spending, according to a 2012 investigation by The Wall Street Journal.

Teachers unions also played a major role in influencing government institutions to keep schools closed throughout the COVID-19 pandemic in addition to reportedly pressured the CDC to implement stricter mask guidance for schools after it announced Americans did not need to wear masks indoors.

The school board feuds which became national news during the COVID-19 shutdowns are driven largely by politics, with conservative parents fighting progressive teachers’ and school board members’ efforts to teach divisive racial and sexual content in schools.

The fights over critical race theory in schools were reportedly a driving force in Republican victories in hotly-contested 2021 elections.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.