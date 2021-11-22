Daily Caller patriots exclusive content
Editor Daily Rundown: 5 Dead After Car Barreled Through Christmas Parade In Wisconsin And Rittenhouse Sits Down With Tucker Carlson

Jury Deliberates In Kyle Rittenhouse Trial

(Photo by Sean Krajacic-Pool/Getty Images)

Vince Coglianese Contributor
Font Size:

BREAKING OVERNIGHT… HORROR IN WAUKESHA… NYT: Five Dead in Wisconsin After Driver Plows S.U.V. Into Holiday Parade

Then, just before 4:40 p.m., the driver of a red S.U.V. stormed past barricades and barreled through the crowd, striking dozens. At least five people were killed and more than 40 people were injured, and the numbers could change, city authorities said in a statement late Sunday. Area hospitals reported treating dozens of patients, including many children. It was unclear what might have motivated the episode. […]