Enes Kanter Says LeBron James’ Former Teammates Told Him The Basketball Star Only Cares About His ‘PR’

Enes Kanter’s war with LeBron James escalated Sunday night.

According to BroBible, Kanter appeared on CNN to speak with Pamela Brown about his feud with the Los Angeles Lakers star, and he didn't hold back.

NBA Player Wears Anti-LeBron James Shoes Against The Lakers, And LeBron’s Reaction Is Very Arrogant https://t.co/Tf6TO9GU8P — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 22, 2021

The Turkish-born basketball player and outspoken critic of China claimed LeBron’s former teammates told him his social justice stances are just for show.

Kanter claimed LeBron’s former teammates told him it’s really about his “PR” and not his true feelings. You can watch his comments below.

Kanter: I had so many conversations with LeBron’s ex-teammates and even they are the one that told me that LeBron, all he’s doing is own PR and everything he’s doing trying to stand up for things is not that he really feels about it pic.twitter.com/kuWwoAfoiI — Acyn (@Acyn) November 21, 2021

Kanter also touched on LeBron claiming after the Celtics/Lakers game that he walked away from the four-time NBA champion instead of addressing his issues like a man.

The Celtics center wore shoes at the game showing LeBron bowing down to the Chinese dictatorship.

LeBron on Enes Kanter: “He’s trying to use my name to create an opportunity for himself…As a man, if you’ve got an issue with somebody, you come up to him. He had his opportunity tonight. I seen him in the hallway & he walked right by me.pic.twitter.com/KYDh5o6AMA — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) November 20, 2021

During the CNN interview, Kanter said it was actually LeBron who refused to stop and talk and not the other way around.

Brown: Why haven’t you gone up to LeBron and spoken to him face to face?

Kanter: I wasn’t the one that right passed him. He was the one that literally walked right by me and did not say anything pic.twitter.com/bzJcw5HaRn — Acyn (@Acyn) November 21, 2021

You have to give credit where it’s due. Kanter is refusing to back down when it comes to criticizing LeBron, China or Nike. He believes the NBA should stop ignoring human rights violations in return for money, and he’s dug in.

I can’t think of a single situation where an NBA player went to war with the face of the league, but that’s exactly what Kanter is doing.

NBA player Enes Kanter spoke out about China’s crime and he’s now barely playing. Does anyone think this is a coincidence? The NBA will do anything to please China, including punishing the only player brave enough to speak up. pic.twitter.com/WekrYwn8GG — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 17, 2021

Hopefully, Kanter continues to turn up the heat. Most of the NBA bows down to China, but he’s cut from a different cloth. He’s showing real courage risking his career to speak up, and whether you agree or not, you have to respect his commitment.