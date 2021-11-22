Editorial

Enes Kanter Says LeBron James’ Former Teammates Told Him The Basketball Star Only Cares About His ‘PR’

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Enes Kanter’s war with LeBron James escalated Sunday night.

According to BroBible, Kanter appeared on CNN to speak with Pamela Brown about his feud with the Los Angeles Lakers star, and he didn't hold back.

The Turkish-born basketball player and outspoken critic of China claimed LeBron’s former teammates told him his social justice stances are just for show.

Kanter claimed LeBron’s former teammates told him it’s really about his “PR” and not his true feelings. You can watch his comments below.

Kanter also touched on LeBron claiming after the Celtics/Lakers game that he walked away from the four-time NBA champion instead of addressing his issues like a man.

The Celtics center wore shoes at the game showing LeBron bowing down to the Chinese dictatorship.

During the CNN interview, Kanter said it was actually LeBron who refused to stop and talk and not the other way around.

You have to give credit where it’s due. Kanter is refusing to back down when it comes to criticizing LeBron, China or Nike. He believes the NBA should stop ignoring human rights violations in return for money, and he’s dug in.

I can’t think of a single situation where an NBA player went to war with the face of the league, but that’s exactly what Kanter is doing.

Hopefully, Kanter continues to turn up the heat. Most of the NBA bows down to China, but he’s cut from a different cloth. He’s showing real courage risking his career to speak up, and whether you agree or not, you have to respect his commitment.