J.K. Rowling Says Transgender Activists Are Attacking Her, Posted Her Address

J.K. Rowling called out transgender activists who she said attacked her and posted her family’s address on Twitter.

“Last Friday, my family’s address was posted on Twitter by three activist actors who took pictures of themselves in front of our house, carefully positioning themselves to ensure that our address was visible,” the 56-year-old author of the “Harry Potter” series tweeted to her millions of followers Monday. (RELATED: ‘Harry Potter’ Star Robbie Coltrane Defends J.K. Rowling Trans Comments, Slams ‘Twitter Generation’ Waiting ‘To Be Offended’)

“I want to say a massive thank you to everybody who reported the image to @TwitterSupport,” she added. “Your kindness and decency made all the difference to my family and me. I’d also like to thank @PoliceScotland for their support and assistance in this matter.” (RELATED: J.K. Rowling Launches ‘Harry Potter At Home’ While Schools Remain Closed Due To Coronavirus)

“I implore those people who retweeted the image with the address still visible, even if they did so in condemnation of these people’s actions, to delete it,” Rowling continued.

The famed author talked about how “appalled” she’s been over the last few years to see people who “have no public profile” but who’ve contacted her about their own experiences they said they’ve had after being “subject to campaigns of intimidation which range from being hounded on social media, the targeting of their employers, all the way up to doxing and direct threats of violence, including rape.” She said these actions have all been because they refused to “uncritically accept that the socio-political concept of gender identity should replace that of sex.”

“I have to assume that @IAmGeorgiaFrost [Georgia Frost], @hollywstars [Holly Stars] and @Richard_Energy_[Richard Energy] thought doxxing me would intimidate me out of speaking up for women’s sex-based rights,” J.K. wrote. “They should have reflected on the fact that I’ve now received so many death threats I could paper the house with them, and I haven’t stopped speaking out.”

“Perhaps – and I’m just throwing this out there – the best way to prove your movement isn’t a threat to women, is to stop stalking, harassing and threatening us,” she added.

The Daily Mail reported that Stars took down the photos after being “bombarded” with “threatening” comments but stands by the post.

“Yesterday we posted a picture we took at JK Rowling’s house,” Stars wrote. “While we stand by the photo, since posting it we have received an overwhelming amount of serious and threatening transphobic messages so have decided to take the photo down. #transrightsarehumanrights. Love to our trans siblings.”

The report noted all three have since deleted their Twitter accounts.

Rowling previously came under attack after she tweeted an article from the web site Devex titled, “Creating a more equal post COVID-19 world for people who menstruate.”

“People who menstruate,” the author tweeted. “I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?”