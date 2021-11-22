Young Movie Star Joey Morgan Dead At 28

Young movie star Joey Morgan, best known for his role in “Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse,” died Sunday. He was 28.

“Joey Morgan passed away early Sunday morning,” a rep for the actor shared in a statement with the Hollywood Reporter in a piece published Monday.

“It was a shock and devastated all of us who loved him,” the rep’s statement added. “He will be dearly missed. We hope everyone understands how painful this is for his loved ones and can respect boundaries and allow them to grieve in private.” (RELATED: 28-Year-Old ‘Wicked Tuna’ Star Dies Suddenly. Read The Details)

At the time of this publication, there were no details as to the cause of his death. (RELATED: ‘The Office’ Star Mark York Dead At 55)

Morgan starred in the 2015 Zombie film and went on to appear in several other comedies including, “Compadres” in 2016, “Flower” in 2017, and “Camp Manna” in 2018.

Fellow co-stars took to social media following news of his death, the New York Post noted.

“Rest in peace Joey,” Zoey Deutch shared on Instagram. “A deeply kind, talented, special person. We love you.”

Joey Morgan came into my life nearly 9 years ago when I made Scouts. He was quiet, funny, intelligent and thoughtful. And when the cameras rolled he was magnetic. He passed today and the news is heartbreaking. I am honored to have known him. pic.twitter.com/53GQ0r0YYB — christopher landon (@creetureshow) November 21, 2021

“Scouts” director Christopher Landon shared a touching tribute to him.

“Joey Morgan came into my life nearly 9 years ago when I made Scouts,” Landon wrote. “He was quiet, funny, intelligent and thoughtful. And when the cameras rolled he was magnetic. He passed today and the news is heartbreaking. I am honored to have known him.”