LeBron James Gets Ejected After Altercation With Isaiah Stewart

LeBron James got ejected Sunday night during a 121-116 win over the Pistons.

While the Pistons were shooting free throws, the four-time NBA champion and Lakers star appeared to throw a cheap shot at Isaiah Stewart, and we were off to the races. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

All hell broke loose between the teams, and it resulted in LeBron getting tossed.

LeBron and Isaiah Stewart get into it 😳 Wow. pic.twitter.com/VJFntCo6cY — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 22, 2021

I wonder if Stewart stood up for human rights in China or something similar in order for LeBron to lose it like that.

Obviously, I’m kidding, but there was no excuse for that nonsense.

LeBron was ejected after the Lakers-Pistons game got physical. It’s his second career ejection. pic.twitter.com/upt5lWjKIQ — ESPN (@espn) November 22, 2021

In class LeBron style, he managed to behave like a selfish idiot. There was no reason for any of that, but he just has to be the center of attention.

He threw a dirty cheap shot and then behaved like he was the victim.

LeBron has been ejected after this flagrant 2 foul pic.twitter.com/CLbr3h6Zrz — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) November 22, 2021

I also love how everyone wanted to act tough but Stewart was really the only one ready to go to blows. The NBA is full of so many fake tough guys that it’s not even funny.

As you can see in the video below, he backed up and more or less let his teammates deal with the fallout.

LeBron ejected for a cheap shot and then things really got crazy. pic.twitter.com/7b2fNrknF8 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) November 22, 2021

Per usual, anything LeBron is involved in goes south. I’m not surprised at all.