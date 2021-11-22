LeBron James Suspended Following Lakers-Piston’s Altercation

LeBron James has been suspended following an altercation between him and Isaiah Stewart during the Lakers-Piston’s game Sunday.

“Detroit Piston’s center Isaiah Stewart has been suspended two games without pay for escalating an on-court altercation by repeatedly and aggressively pursuing Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James in an unsportsmanlike manner,” a press release from the National Basketball Association read Monday posted on Twitter.

The following was released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/blyOFowWQ3 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) November 22, 2021

It explained that “James has been suspended one game without pay for recklessly hitting Stewart in the face and initiating an on-court altercation.”

The release said that Stewart has assessed "two technical fouls" with James a "flagrant foul penalty 2" and both players were "ejected from the game" on November 21.

Video below shows part of the on-court altercation.

LeBron has been ejected after this flagrant 2 foul pic.twitter.com/CLbr3h6Zrz — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) November 22, 2021

Stewart will miss the game against Miami Heat on November 23 and Milwaukee Bucks the following day. Lebron will serve his one-game suspension by missing the game on Nov. 23 when the Lakers play the New York Knicks.

CBS Sports reported the suspension from a game is the first one in the star Laker’s career and only the second ejection he’s ever had during his time in the NBA.

Pistons coach Dwane Casey spoke to reporters after the game about what happened.

“I don’t think James is a dirty player, but again, it got them going,” Casey shared.