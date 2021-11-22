‘Mayor Of Kingstown’ Continues To Be An Outstanding Show Through Three Episodes

“Mayor of Kingstown” is one of the best shows of 2021 through the first three episodes.

The Paramount+ show with Jeremy Renner premiered Nov. 14 on the streaming site, and the first two episodes immediately hooked in the audience. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Well, the third episode was released this past Sunday, and things are only getting crazier with the McLusky family.

It takes a lot for a show to draw me in. I expect excellence when it comes to my TV habits. That’s why “Westworld,” “True Detective” and “Yellowstone” are the gold standard in my eyes.

If you’re not at that level, then there’s a good chance I’m not going to fall in love with the series. I might enjoy it, but enjoying it and being in love with it are two different things.

Well, through the first three episodes of “Mayor of Kingstown,” I feel like the Taylor Sheridan production is trending towards meeting that standard.

This show is so insanely dark and gritty that it’s almost hard to put into words. Jeremy Renner as Mike McLusky is one of the best performances of his career.

You can tell Mike wants to do things in a better way than what has been done in the past, but life rarely works out that way when you’re involved with corrupt officials and criminals.

The third episode might honestly even be better than the first two. It’s dark in a way that I never saw coming.

Trust me when I say you need to be watching “Mayor of Kingstown.” If you’re not, I only have to ask what the hell you’re doing with your life!

Fire it up ASAP on Paramount+.