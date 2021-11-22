Michigan Vs. Ohio State Is The Best College Football Game Of Week 13

Ohio State vs. Michigan is the best game of week 13.

The Buckeyes are traveling up to Ann Arbor at noon EST on Fox and the eyes of the college football world will be on them.

If the Buckeyes win, they’re in the B1G title game against the B1G West winner. If Michigan pulls off a stunning upset, the dynamics will shift dramatically.

The stakes don’t get any higher than what we will see Saturday in Ann Arbor.

Both teams are fighting to win the B1G and clinch a spot in the playoff. It’s games like this one that remind us why college football is so awesome.

It’s a rivalry matchup and the game has arguably the highest stakes in years.

For the first time in a long time, it also feels like Michigan might actually be able to compete. Or, at least, it felt that way before the Buckeyes slaughtered the Spartans.

Now, I’m not so sure if it will be close.

What I do know beyond any shadow of a doubt is that it’s going to be an awesome game, and I can’t wait to watch. Let us know in the comments who you think will win!