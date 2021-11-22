Nebraska Governor Criticizes University For Its ‘Anti-Racism’ Equity Plan

Nebraska Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts criticized the University of Nebraska – Lincoln (UNL) for its “Anti-Racism and Racial Equity” plan which he called “ideological idoctrination” in a Thursday press release.

Nebraska Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts criticized the University of Nebraska – Lincoln (UNL) for its “Anti-Racism and Racial Equity” plan which he called “ideological indoctrination” in a Thursday press release.

CRT holds that America is fundamentally racist, yet it teaches people to view every social interaction and person in terms of race. Its adherents pursue “antiracism” through the end of merit, objective truth and the adoption of race-based policies.

Ricketts said the UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green called him on Tuesday to let him know that the university would be releasing a plan outlining changes to its hiring practices and curriculum, and he said that he “urged Chancellor Green to avoid divisive policies.” Green has “misrepresented my position” on the program “in conversations with University stakeholders,” he added.

UNL’s “Commitment to Action” as part of its “Journey for Anti-Racism and Racial Equity” uses Ibram Kendi’s anti-racism definition as a motive for becoming “actively conscious about race and racism” and taking “actions to end racial inequities.”

UNL will also “develop an institutional commitment and central communication hub focused on anti-racism and racial equity that provides information, leadership communications, updates, anti-racism and racial equity definitions and resources” and “anti-racist and inclusive teaching seminars focused on examining racial bias in the classroom and course materials,” as part of the plan.

Green explained the plan in a op-ed in the Omaha World Herald that UNL would “integrate diversity, equity and educational quality into our missions and operations.”

A review of course evaluations would also look for “potential bias-driven discrepancies among female instructors, instructors of color, instructors who are socially marginalized in other ways, and all instructors who teach courses that mandate serious engagement with diversity.”

Green “has told people that I support it, and nothing could be further from the truth,” Ricketts said. “We now know why the UNL administration was so opposed to the Board of Regents resolution that would have banned CRT from being applied at the University.”

UNL Regent and Nebraska gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen said the Board of Regents has not approved “this so-called journey” in a statement shared with the Daily Caller News Foundation. (RELATED: Students At A DC Private School Could Face Expulsion For ‘Misplaced Humor’)

“To call Nebraska students and staff racist is wrong,” Pillen said. “To give preferential treatment in hiring based on race is wrong. The initiative violates the Nebraska Constitution and the Board of Regents bylaws.”

“I believe that students and faculty should be judged not by the color of their skin but by the content of their character,” he added. “It is unacceptable that the Board of Regents was not informed about this journey plan until after the ink was dried. We must fight the crusade to implement Critical Race Theory.”

It is not clear if Pillen spoke for the eight-member Board of Regents which did not respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

