Nebraska QB Adrian Martinez Is Out Against Iowa With A Shoulder Injury

Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez is out Friday against Iowa.

Head coach Scott Frost informed the media Monday afternoon that the team's dual-threat quarterback is out against the Hawkeyes with a shoulder injury.

Martinez hurt his shoulder in the first half against Wisconsin last week.

Scott Frost announces Adrian Martinez will not play on Friday against Iowa due to a shoulder injury. pic.twitter.com/6mwDsfPVVb — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) November 22, 2021

This is a huge blow for the Cornhuskers. This is a giant blow for Scott Frost’s team. They probably weren’t going to beat Iowa with Martinez playing, but going to the backup definitely doesn’t improve their odds.

It might get ugly when the Hawkeyes and Cornhuskers take the field later in the week.

If this is also the end of Martinez’s time in Lincoln, then he put together an impressive career on paper. He didn’t experience much winning at all, but he did put up some big numbers. On a personal level, he’ll be remembered as one of the more accomplished guys to play QB for the Cornhuskers. He’s currently responsible for the most offensive yards in school history.

Now, he could return in 2022 because of the 2020 season not counting towards eligibility, but it’s unclear at this time whether or not that will happen.

It should be very interesting to see what Martinez decides to do in the offseason, but as for Friday, he’ll be watching and not playing.