PREVIEW: Wisconsin Needs A Big Win Over Texas A&M

Wisconsin has our biggest basketball game of the year so far Monday against Texas A&M.

The Maui Invitational is happening in Las Vegas this year because of COVID-19, but that doesn’t diminish the fact it’s arguably the greatest basketball tournament of the year. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Right now, the Badgers are 2-1 and we dropped our last game against Providence last week.

Well, Johnny Davis is reportedly ready to roll, we’ve had a week to prepare and it’s time to go out and start this tournament with a win.

Right now, our team is young and there are inevitable growing pains. That much is for sure.

However, we’re clearly a team that has a ton of potential and all the pieces we need to win are there. With Davis and Brad Davison leading the way, we can definitely be a tournament team.

It won’t be easy, it won’t be pretty but we can do it.

Going out and beating the Aggies today would be a huge step in the right direction. Make sure to check out the game at 2:00 EST on ESPN2.