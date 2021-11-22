Editorial

REPORT: Dan Mullen Refused Offer From Florida To Coach Final Game Against FSU

Nov 20, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz talks with Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen on field before the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Dan Mullen reportedly turned down the chance to coach one more game with the Gators.

Mullen was fired by Florida this past weekend after an incredibly disappointing season that is honestly hard to put into words. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, it’s come out that the Gators were going to let him coach one last game before axing him. According to Mark Long, Florida offered Mullen the chance to coach the final game of the season against Florida State, but he declined.

This might surprise some people, but I honestly understand Mullen not wanting to coach the final game against FSU.

Once the decision is made that he’s gone, why drag it out for a meaningless game? It’s better to take one bullet to the head than five to the chest.

Just get it over with as soon as possible.

Mullen still has a ton of money coming his way thanks to a sizable buyout, and he has no incentive to coach one more game before getting canned.

I would likely have done the same thing. If you don’t want me to be the coach, then replace me immediately. Don’t drag it out. That doesn’t help anyone.

Let us know in the comments if you would have coached the final game or also hung it up right away.