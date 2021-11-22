REPORT: Dan Mullen Refused Offer From Florida To Coach Final Game Against FSU

Dan Mullen reportedly turned down the chance to coach one more game with the Gators.

Mullen was fired by Florida this past weekend after an incredibly disappointing season that is honestly hard to put into words. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The University of Florida has parted ways with Head Coach Dan Mullen. https://t.co/P1ebOcjrFJ — Gators Football (@GatorsFB) November 21, 2021

Now, it’s come out that the Gators were going to let him coach one last game before axing him. According to Mark Long, Florida offered Mullen the chance to coach the final game of the season against Florida State, but he declined.

Gators coach Dan Mullen declined offer to coach the team against FSU this week — Mark Long (@APMarkLong) November 21, 2021

This might surprise some people, but I honestly understand Mullen not wanting to coach the final game against FSU.

Once the decision is made that he’s gone, why drag it out for a meaningless game? It’s better to take one bullet to the head than five to the chest.

Just get it over with as soon as possible.

A year ago, Dan Mullen was 29-6 at Florida, had a Heisman candidate at quarterback, had crushed Georgia and the Gators were College Football Playoff contenders. The pace of his downfall in Gainesville will be one of the most astonishing things in the postmortem to come. — Neil W. Blackmon (@nwblackmon) November 21, 2021

Mullen still has a ton of money coming his way thanks to a sizable buyout, and he has no incentive to coach one more game before getting canned.

I would likely have done the same thing. If you don’t want me to be the coach, then replace me immediately. Don’t drag it out. That doesn’t help anyone.

Y’all were right – Dan Mullen fired at Florida. $12 million buyout. — Brent Martineau (@BrentASJax) November 21, 2021

Let us know in the comments if you would have coached the final game or also hung it up right away.