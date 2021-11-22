Taylor Swift Reacts To Fans Sending Her 10-Minute-Long Song To Top Of Charts

Taylor Swift reacted to fans who sent her 10-minute-long song, “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version),” to the top of the charts, making history with the longest song ever at the number one spot.

“You guys sent a 10 minute song to number one for the first time in history honestly WTH,” the 31-year-old pop star captioned her Monday post on Instagram. (RELATED: Taylor Swift’s ‘Fearless’ (Taylor’s Version) Album Not Being Considered For Grammy Or CMA Awards)

The “Shake It Off” hitmaker’s post included a funny clip of her mouthing over the words “what the hell” over and over again. (RELATED: Taylor Swift Receives 6 Grammy Nominations)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

Her face appeared over two headlines about her history-making move.

“.@taylorswift13’s “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” is officially the longest No. 1 hit of all time, at 10 minutes, 13 seconds,” a tweet from Billboard Charts read.

.@taylorswift13‘s “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” is officially the longest No. 1 hit of all time, at 10 minutes, 13 seconds. Don McLean’s “American Pie (Parts I & II),” at 8 minutes, 37 seconds, held the mark for nearly a half-century, beginning in January 1972. — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) November 22, 2021

“Don McLean’s ‘American Pie (Parts I & II),’ at 8 minutes, 37 seconds, held the mark for nearly a half-century, beginning in January 1972,” it added.

“Taylor Swift’s ‘All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)’ Soars In at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100,” a Billboard headline read.

“Swift scores her eighth Hot 100 leader with the re-recording of her longtime fan favorite, updated for her new album, ‘Red (Taylor’s Version),'” it added.

The “Me!” hitmaker has spent the last few years re-recording her music so she can own all the master recordings.

In 2019, Taylor said she planned to start re-recording her first five albums after they were acquired by Scooter Braun, who got them when he bought Scott Borchetta’s Big Machine Label group. At the time, she made it publicly known that she wasn’t happy with the music mogul.