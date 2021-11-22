Tigers Woods Shares Video Of Himself Back On A Golf Course Following Terrible Car Crash

Tiger Woods is back to golfing.

The superstar golfer suffered a horrific car crash in early 2021, and many wondered if he'd ever compete again after serious lower body injuries.

Well, I think he gave fans the answer with a Sunday tweet.

This morning @LMTLASD responded to a roll-over collision in which @TigerWoods was injured. Please see our statement… pic.twitter.com/cSWOxKZC1w — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 23, 2021

Woods shared a short video of himself on a course getting some swings in, and he appeared to be doing well.

This is absolutely awesome to see from Woods. It’s hard to state how far he’s come from his February crash in California.

Again, there were serious questions about whether or not he’d ever golf again. Now, he’s back on the course, and it’s clear he’s doing what he can to return.

If he’s able to compete in another PGA event, fans will go absolutely crazy. He’s already made more than one comeback during his career and it looks like he’s primed to make another.

We LOVE to see it! Keep going @TigerWoods, we’re all cheering for you 👏 https://t.co/MZgSTUaGj5 — Ryder Cup USA (@RyderCupUSA) November 21, 2021

As a fan of sports, you just have to love it! Let’s all hope he eventually finds a way to get back to 100%!