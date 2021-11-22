HIGHLIGHTS: Wisconsin Hammers Texas A&M 69-58

Wisconsin earned a monster basketball win Monday afternoon over Texas A&M.

Entering the game against the undefeated Aggies, I said it was our toughest test of the season so far, but we didn’t flinch at all on our way to a 69-58 win. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It didn’t start pretty, but after the first ten minutes of action, we calmed down and the Aggies never stood a chance.

There has been an unreal amount of pessimism around this team because of our youth, and I’m frankly sick and tired of hearing it.

When we’re playing well, we can play with just about anyone. Johnny Davis and Brad Davison proved that today.

Heeeeeeeeere’s JOHNNY! 15-0 RUN FOR BUCKY! BADGERS BACK IN THE LEAD! pic.twitter.com/RQCgOdM02Y — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) November 22, 2021

Wisconsin just played with so much damn heart today that I have to sit back and smile. Even if we’re not as experienced as we have been in the past, you can tell this team wants to win.

They want to be great and we can get there.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb)

Now, we sit back and wait to play the winner of the Houston/Butler game. I can’t wait!