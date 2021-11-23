Harrowing Video Shows Group Assault, Rob Man In Wheelchair

A group of people allegedly attacked and robbed a man in a wheelchair on a Bronx sidewalk on Nov. 8, law enforcement officials said Tuesday.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) said the victim, a 39-year-old man, began arguing with an unidentified woman, PIX11 reported. As the argument escalated, the woman and three unidentified men allegedly began assaulting the wheelchair-bound man.

🚨WANTED for ROBBERY: Do you know them? On 11/8/21 at approx 2:25 AM, in front of 267 Tremont Ave in the Bronx, three men and one woman assaulted a 39-year-old male in a wheelchair, then removed his property. Any info? DM @NYPDTips, or anonymously call them at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/bImnUcef6v — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) November 23, 2021

Footage shows one of the perpetrators yank the victim's wheelchair, drag him on his side and continue to attack him. Another suspect grabbed the man's backpack, allegedly stealing his iPhone 13 and approximately $800 in cash, according to PIX11.



Authorities said the victim suffered head pain and injuries to his body but refused medical attention.

Robberies in New York City have steadily increased in November. From Nov. 8 until Nov. 14, there were 352 robberies in the Big Apple, a 30% rise from the same time period in 2020, according to NYPD data.