Harrowing Video Shows Group Assault, Rob Man In Wheelchair

Screenshot/NYPD

Jorge Velasco Contributor
A group of people allegedly attacked and robbed a man in a wheelchair on a Bronx sidewalk on Nov. 8, law enforcement officials said Tuesday.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) said the victim, a 39-year-old man, began arguing with an unidentified woman, PIX11 reported. As the argument escalated, the woman and three unidentified men allegedly began assaulting the wheelchair-bound man.

Footage shows one of the perpetrators yank the victim’s wheelchair, drag him on his side and continue to attack him. Another suspect grabbed the man’s backpack, allegedly stealing his iPhone 13 and approximately $800 in cash, according to PIX11. (RELATED: Man Exposes Himself To 78-Year-Old Woman, Touches Her, Police Say)

Authorities said the victim suffered head pain and injuries to his body but refused medical attention.

Robberies in New York City have steadily increased in November. From Nov. 8 until Nov. 14, there were 352 robberies in the Big Apple, a 30% rise from the same time period in 2020, according to NYPD data.