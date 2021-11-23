Biden’s Energy Secretary Fails To Answer Question About Oil Industry

President Joe Biden’s Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm was unable to answer a question concerning the amount of oil the U.S. consumes per day during a Tuesday press briefing.

NEW – Biden’s Energy Secretary does not know how much oil the United States uses per day.pic.twitter.com/qPXbrQdX02 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) November 23, 2021

“How many barrels of oil does the U.S. consume per day?” a reporter asked Granholm during Tuesday’s press briefing. (RELATED: Flashback: Biden Downplayed Tapping Emergency Oil Reserve, Said He Couldn’t Control Gas Prices)

“I don’t have that number in front of me,” Granholm said in response.

“Some suggest that it is about 18 million. Which would suggest you are releasing less than three days’ worth supply from the reserve,” the reporter added.

Biden ordered the release of 50 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to “combat high energy prices,” the White House said Tuesday. The U.S. Department of Energy has a two-pronged plan for the release, with 32 million barrels being part of an exchange over the course of several months.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration states on the Frequently Asked Questions portion of its website, “in 2020, the United States consumed an average of about 18.19 million barrels of petroleum per day, or a total of about 6.66 billion barrels of petroleum.”