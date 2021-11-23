‘When Will You Answer Our Questions?’ Reporter Asks Biden As He Turns His Back On The Press

A reporter has called out President Joe Biden for ignoring questions from the press during his remarks on the economy Tuesday.

In a tweet following Biden’s remarks, a Wall Street Journal White House reporter, Alex Leary, noted that the president failed to respond to a question from CBS News White House correspondent, Steven Portnoy.

“When will you answer our questions, sir?” ⁦@stevenportnoy⁩ asks as the president ignores reporters at end of economic remarks. pic.twitter.com/gdwKSGvl9N — Alex Leary (@learyreports) November 23, 2021

Biden concluded his remarks by sharing he was headed to a food kitchen to serve meals ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday before walking away from the podium and turning his back on the press.

As Biden walked away, various reporters shouted questions before Portnoy could be heard asking, “When will you answer our questions, sir?”

WATCH:

Biden’s dodging of press questions follows a similar incident that occurred Monday when he announced he would nominate Jerome Powell for a second term as Chair of the Federal Reserve. Video of the incident has been shared on Twitter. (RELATED: Biden Walks Away From Question About Rising Prices For Americans)

Biden just blasted elevator music to drown out questions from the press. pic.twitter.com/JZuGtpFCy7 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) November 22, 2021

When he recently visited a New Jersey elementary school, Biden joked about “figuring out” how to “avoid answering press questions sometimes.”