Bo Nix Implies SEC Officials Make Calls To Help Alabama

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix thinks the refs like to help Alabama win games.

The Crimson Tide are coming off a win over Arkansas that was much tighter than fans expected. Well, the face of Auburn football thinks the refs might juice up Nick Saban’s team a bit. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“Just a few of those obviously controversial calls that were in that game raises some questions for sure I guess, unless you’re an Alabama fan. That’s just part of the game…That’s not going to change no matter what happens,” Nix said during an interview on “The Next Round.”

When Nix was asked point blank if he thinks SEC officials make calls to help the Crimson Tide, he said unbiased viewers “will think something is different.”

You can watch his full comments below.

Auburn QB Bo Nix threw some shade at SEC officiating in Alabama games on today’s show. See the full interview here: https://t.co/W7pUFq8vxC Bo Nix’s weekly appearance is presented by @CraneWorks1987. pic.twitter.com/9rlYdTFnVD — The Next Round (@NextRoundLive) November 22, 2021

This is an incredibly weak look from Nix. It’s an insanely weak look from the starting quarterback of the Auburn Tigers.

Why is he out here complaining about the officiating and taking shots at Alabama?

Do you think Alabama players spend one second worrying about Auburn? Obviously not. They’re focused on trying to win national titles.

Here’s a newsflash for everyone out there. If you blow teams out, it doesn’t really matter what the refs do.

Don’t put yourself in a position where the refs can have any impact! This is day one kind of stuff!

The Crimson Tide play Auburn this Saturday and even though Nix won’t be on the field, something tells me Alabama players might have a point to prove. Make sure to catch the game at 3:30 EST on CBS!