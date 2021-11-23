Chiefs Star Tyrann Mathieu’s Foundation Gives Away Hundreds Of Thanksgiving Dinners To Families In Need

Chiefs star Tyrann Mathieu’s foundation gave away hundreds of turkey dinners to families in need in Kansas City ahead of Thanksgiving.

“NEVER STOP HELPING THOSE WHO NEED IT MOST!” the Kansas City defensive back captioned his post on Instagram. “#ILoveWhoIBecame #iloveseeingpeoplesmile @tyrannmathieufdn.”

"Thanks to Giving Hope Food pantry & special thanks to all my family & friends who help make all these events possible!" he added.

The Chiefs star's post included several snaps from the day's event where his foundation gave 500 turkeys and sides to 500 families, Fox4 KC reported in a piece published Monday.

Tyrann Mathieu is hosting his annual Thanksgiving turkey drive-thru event tonight. Planning to pass out 500 turkeys. pic.twitter.com/8BQ7ImS9ZZ — Sam McDowell (@SamMcDowell11) November 22, 2021

Video also appeared on YouTube from KMBC9 from the Thanksgiving meals handout with Mathieu helping out and posing for pictures with fans. Judging by the clip, a good time was had by all.

The NFL star has a history of doing this at Thanksgiving time, with his first give away to the KC community dating back to 2019, ChiefsWire.com noted.

He also gave away turkeys when he was in Arizona and Texas and played for those NFL teams.